nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

LASR opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $639.93 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.31. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nLIGHT (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.