Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 482 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.72. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $126.01.

