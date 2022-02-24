Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

