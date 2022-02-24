Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,917 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $638.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Turning Point Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.