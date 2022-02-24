KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Director Matt Cohler Buys 8,305 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KKR stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

