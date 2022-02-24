Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 475,000 Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,412,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on OLPX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.
About Olaplex (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
