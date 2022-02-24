Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 10,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NET opened at $91.34 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $138.31.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

