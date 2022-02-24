Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 10,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NET opened at $91.34 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $138.31.
NET has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
