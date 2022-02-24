Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 78,040 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.41 on Thursday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $494.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

