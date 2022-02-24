Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 607,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

