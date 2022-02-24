Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 113,316 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 840,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 163.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Douglas Dynamics (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.