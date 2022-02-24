First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FNWB. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.93. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.