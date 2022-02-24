StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Key Tronic by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 265,186 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Key Tronic by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

