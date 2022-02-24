StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 million, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.83. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.
In related news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 19,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $97,835.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
