StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 million, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.83. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 19,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $97,835.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.