Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCHX. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marchex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 102.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marchex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

