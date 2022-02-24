Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCHX. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marchex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.
Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.63.
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
