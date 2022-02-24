Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €91.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($103.41) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($105.11) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €85.35 ($96.99).

NEM opened at €75.78 ($86.11) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €50.95 ($57.90) and a 52-week high of €116.15 ($131.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.28.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

