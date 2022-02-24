First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

