Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.