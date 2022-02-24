Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 133.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,674,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:FC opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $636.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.