Citigroup Inc. Has $62,000 Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CII opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

