NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NEXI stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 97.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

