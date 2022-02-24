Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in VSE by 101,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VSE by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

VSEC opened at $46.88 on Thursday. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a market cap of $595.94 million, a P/E ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, raised their price objective on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

