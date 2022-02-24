Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 437,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of PWZ opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $28.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73.

