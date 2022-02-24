Jupai (NYSE:JP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.70. Jupai shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 47,781 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jupai by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jupai during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jupai during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jupai during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jupai Company Profile (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

