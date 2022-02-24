Jupai (NYSE:JP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.70. Jupai shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 47,781 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jupai by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jupai during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jupai during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jupai during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

