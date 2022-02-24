Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $494.55

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 494.55 ($6.73) and traded as low as GBX 370.06 ($5.03). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 379 ($5.15), with a volume of 41,168 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £35.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 494.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 679.42.

About Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

