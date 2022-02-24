Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ: AUBN – Get Rating) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Auburn National Bancorporation to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $33.57 million $8.04 million 14.22 Auburn National Bancorporation Competitors $1.27 billion $286.68 million 12.26

Auburn National Bancorporation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Auburn National Bancorporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Auburn National Bancorporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Auburn National Bancorporation Competitors 2200 9194 7451 536 2.33

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 17.66%. Given Auburn National Bancorporation’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auburn National Bancorporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 26.61% 7.66% 0.78% Auburn National Bancorporation Competitors 29.13% 12.50% 1.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Summary

Auburn National Bancorporation rivals beat Auburn National Bancorporation on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Auburn National Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment. The Commercial and Industrial segment includes loans to finance business operations, equipment purchases, or other needs for small and medium-sized commercial customers. The Construction and Land Development segment is comprised of both loans and credit lines for the purpose of purchasing, carrying and developing land into commercial developments or residential subdivisions. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides loans disaggregated into three classes: owner occupied, multi-family and other. The Residential Real Estate segment is involved in consumer mortgage and investment property. The Consumer Installment segment encompasses loans to individuals both secured by personal property and unsecured. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Auburn, AL.

