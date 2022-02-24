BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,726 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CAE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,684 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CAE by 11.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,367,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,845,000 after acquiring an additional 137,109 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CAE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,393,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

NYSE CAE opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

