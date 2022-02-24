BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,803 Shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,803 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWTR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vidler Water Resources by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vidler Water Resources by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vidler Water Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vidler Water Resources by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,496 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VWTR opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.05. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.