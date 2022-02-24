Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,091 shares of company stock valued at $321,936. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultralife by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

