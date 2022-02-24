BlackRock Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 190,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 43.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

NYSE TKC opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

