Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.90% of Gemini Therapeutics worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 165,510 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

