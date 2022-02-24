BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 408,350 Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 408,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Xponential Fitness Inc has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

