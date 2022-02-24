BlackRock Inc. Buys 25,502 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCSF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

