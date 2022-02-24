$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.28. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Chegg by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 7.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

