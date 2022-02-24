Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Albert J. Neupaver Sells 55,877 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

WAB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

