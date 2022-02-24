Insider Selling: Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Major Shareholder Sells 10,634,184 Shares of Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Newell Brands stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.