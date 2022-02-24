Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Edap Tms by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 192,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 11.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

