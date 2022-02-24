Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
Shares of EDAP stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.09.
Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
