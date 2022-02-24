Trifast (LON:TRI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.54) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 135.52 ($1.84) on Thursday. Trifast has a 52 week low of GBX 121.45 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 170 ($2.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £184.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.58.

In related news, insider Clare Foster sold 35,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £49,306.60 ($67,056.44).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

