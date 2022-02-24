Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of -0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

