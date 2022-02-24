Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will announce $163.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.10 million and the lowest is $160.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $663.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.85 million to $704.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $775.44 million, with estimates ranging from $705.20 million to $860.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,719,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7,912,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 79,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 55,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
