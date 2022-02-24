Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,199 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,285% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLOW. Barclays lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPX FLOW by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

FLOW opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX FLOW (Get Rating)

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.