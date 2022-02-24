Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.14 Million

Brokerages expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will post $23.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $23.28 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $25.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $86.57 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $103.14 million, with estimates ranging from $98.27 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Luna Innovations by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Luna Innovations by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luna Innovations by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.07 million, a P/E ratio of -654.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50.

About Luna Innovations (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.