Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Maiden has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $223.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Maiden by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Maiden by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Maiden by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Maiden by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

