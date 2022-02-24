Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Maiden has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $223.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.
Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
