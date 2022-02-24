National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

