Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,211,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 110,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

