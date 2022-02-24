OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OPHC stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.