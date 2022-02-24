OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OPHC stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
