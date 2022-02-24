OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.42

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.34. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 21,003 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.