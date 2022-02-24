Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.60

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.37 ($0.09). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 6.64 ($0.09), with a volume of 3,261,272 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of £39.39 million and a PE ratio of -66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

