Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.26

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.26 and traded as high as C$52.30. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$50.75, with a volume of 1,755,077 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.75.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

