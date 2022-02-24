Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.99

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $7.40. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 11,319 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating ) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.93% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

