Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.99

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $7.40. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 11,319 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.15%.
About Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)
Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.