NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.02. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 22,076 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NanoViricides by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NanoViricides by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.